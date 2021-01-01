Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs Huawei Honor 20S

Оппо А53
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Oppo A53
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • 53% higher pixel density (412 vs 269 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 144K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 331 and 246 points
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 269 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 84.2%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53
478 nits
Honor 20S +4%
496 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53
82.9%
Honor 20S +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
246
Honor 20S +35%
331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1225
Honor 20S +13%
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 20S
138474
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
144285
Honor 20S +16%
168052

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Magic 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 September 2019
Release date August 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo A53
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo A53
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Oppo A53
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo A53
5. Oppo Realme 7 vs Oppo A53
6. Huawei Honor 10i vs Huawei Honor 20S
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 20S
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Huawei Honor 20S
9. Huawei Honor 20 vs Huawei Honor 20S
10. Huawei P40 Lite vs Huawei Honor 20S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish