Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.