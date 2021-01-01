Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Оппо А53
Oppo A53
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (478 against 425 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8X
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (162K versus 143K)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 248 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53 +12%
478 nits
Honor 8X
425 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +6%
89.2%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
248
Honor 8X +32%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1234
Honor 8X +7%
1325
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
143249
Honor 8X +13%
162147

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 8X
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 September 2018
Release date August 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) - 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s or Oppo A53
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Oppo A53
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Oppo A53
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Oppo A53
5. Oppo Realme 7 or Oppo A53
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Huawei Honor 8X
7. Huawei Honor 10i or Honor 8X
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei Honor 8X
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Huawei Honor 8X
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Huawei Honor 8X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish