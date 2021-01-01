Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Honor 9X – which one to choose?

Oppo A53
Huawei Honor 9X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (157K versus 143K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 248 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Honor 9X

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 969:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53 +4%
478 nits
Honor 9X
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +6%
89.2%
Honor 9X
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
248
Honor 9X +32%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1234
Honor 9X +10%
1358
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
143249
Honor 9X +10%
157249

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 10
OS size - 15.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 9X
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 9X
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 9X
28:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A53
n/a
Honor 9X
78 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 July 2019
Release date August 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

