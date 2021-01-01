Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Mate 20 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Оппо А53
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Лайт
Oppo A53
Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 2-years newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 144K)
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 246 points
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Mate 20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 82%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.2 ms
Contrast - 871:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53 +5%
478 nits
Mate 20 Lite
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +1%
82.9%
Mate 20 Lite
82%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
246
Mate 20 Lite +36%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1225
Mate 20 Lite +6%
1296
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A53
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
148209
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
144285
Mate 20 Lite +12%
161594

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 10
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A53
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A53
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A53
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
24:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A53
n/a
Mate 20 Lite
84.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 August 2018
Release date August 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 285 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the performance, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
