Oppo A53
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 269 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 252 points
  • Weighs 27 grams less

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 269 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53
483 nits
P30 Lite +5%
505 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +6%
89.2%
P30 Lite
84.2%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
252
P30 Lite +25%
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1264
P30 Lite +3%
1300
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
148651
P30 Lite +7%
158614

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A53
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A53
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A53
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A53
n/a
P30 Lite
89.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 March 2019
Release date August 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

