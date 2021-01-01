Oppo A53 vs Huawei Y5p
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 92K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
- 10% higher pixel density (295 vs 269 PPI)
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
37
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|73.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|66 Hz
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
|Contrast
|-
|3029:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53 +76%
252
143
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53 +52%
1268
834
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
77720
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53 +56%
144921
92822
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4368 x 2912
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2020
|May 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 87 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.
