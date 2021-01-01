Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.