Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Y9 Prime (2019) – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Оппо А53
Oppo A53
VS
Хуавей У9 Прайм (2019)
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
  • 45% higher pixel density (391 vs 269 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (186K versus 143K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 341 and 248 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Y9 Prime (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 84.3%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53
478 nits
Y9 Prime (2019)
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +6%
89.2%
Y9 Prime (2019)
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
248
Y9 Prime (2019) +38%
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1234
Y9 Prime (2019) +9%
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
143249
Y9 Prime (2019) +30%
186844

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Magic UI 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 May 2019
Release date August 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.893 W/kg
SAR (body) - 2.07 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the performance, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo A53
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo A53
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Oppo A53
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo A53
5. Oppo Realme 7 vs Oppo A53
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
7. Huawei Honor 9X vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
8. Huawei P Smart Z vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
9. Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish