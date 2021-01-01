Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.