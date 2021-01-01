Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (199K versus 143K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 478 and 248 points
  • Weighs 16.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 269 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 85.35%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53 +7%
478 nits
Note 9
448 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +5%
89.2%
Note 9
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 612
GPU clock 600 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
248
Note 9 +93%
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53 +33%
1234
Note 9
930
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
143249
Note 9 +39%
199449

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Flyme 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 March 2019
Release date August 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Meizu Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

