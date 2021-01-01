Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Nokia 5.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 143K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 312 and 248 points

Review

Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery life, charging type and speed
Photo and video recording quality
Networks, ports, data transmission
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53
478 nits
Nokia 5.3
476 nits
Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +8%
89.2%
Nokia 5.3
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
248
Nokia 5.3 +26%
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1234
Nokia 5.3 +11%
1375
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
143249
Nokia 5.3 +16%
166706

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Android One
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A53
n/a
Nokia 5.3
75.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 5.3.

