Oppo A53 vs Nokia 7.2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 460
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
- 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 143K)
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (584 against 478 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 248 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|82.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1804 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|Android One
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4368 x 2912
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.6 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|August 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.989 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.444 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
