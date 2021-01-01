Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs Nokia 7.2

Оппо А53
Oppo A53
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 460
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (168K versus 143K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (584 against 478 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 248 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 269 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53
478 nits
Nokia 7.2 +22%
584 nits

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +8%
89.2%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 512
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
248
Nokia 7.2 +33%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1234
Nokia 7.2 +17%
1448
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
143249
Nokia 7.2 +18%
168924

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A53
n/a
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A53
n/a
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A53
n/a
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A53
n/a
Nokia 7.2
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced August 2020 September 2019
Release date August 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7.2.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
