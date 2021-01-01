Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.