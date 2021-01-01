Oppo A53 vs Nokia G10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (142K versus 101K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 246 and 149 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|81.9%
Design and build
|Height
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4368 x 2912
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|August 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 162 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.
