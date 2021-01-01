Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Nokia G10 – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs Nokia G10

Оппо А53
VS
Нокиа G00
Oppo A53
Nokia G10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (142K versus 101K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 65% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 246 and 149 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Nokia G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 81.9%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53
472 nits
Nokia G10
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +1%
82.9%
Nokia G10
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and Nokia G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53 +65%
246
Nokia G10
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53 +46%
1237
Nokia G10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53 +41%
142640
Nokia G10
101199

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.2 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 1:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2020 April 2021
Release date August 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A53 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A53 and Redmi Note 9S
2. Oppo A53 and Poco X3 NFC
3. Oppo A53 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Oppo A53 and Oppo A52
5. Oppo A53 and Redmi 9
6. Nokia G10 and Redmi 9
7. Nokia G10 and Galaxy A12
8. Nokia G10 and Realme C21
9. Nokia G10 and Nokia 5.3
10. Nokia G10 and Moto G10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish