Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs OnePlus 5T – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs OnePlus 5T

Оппо А53
Oppo A53
VS
Ванплас 5Т
OnePlus 5T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the OnePlus 5T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Thinner bezels – 9.32% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (480 against 432 nits)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 5T
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 143K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 269 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 249 points
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
OnePlus 5T

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 269 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% 79.88%
Display tests
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53 +11%
480 nits
OnePlus 5T
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Gray, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A53 +12%
89.2%
OnePlus 5T
79.88%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and OnePlus 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 540
GPU clock 600 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
249
OnePlus 5T +56%
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53
1238
OnePlus 5T +35%
1674
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
143101
OnePlus 5T +96%
279924

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM ColorOS 7.2 OxygenOS 9.0.4
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr 1:13 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A53
n/a
OnePlus 5T
10:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A53
n/a
OnePlus 5T
16:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A53
n/a
OnePlus 5T
22:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX398 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 20 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A53
n/a
OnePlus 5T
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced August 2020 November 2017
Release date August 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 525 USD
SAR (head) - 1.68 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 5T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo A53
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo A53
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Oppo A53
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Oppo A53
5. Oppo Realme 7 vs Oppo A53
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs OnePlus 5T
7. Xiaomi Mi 8 vs OnePlus 5T
8. OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 5T
9. OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 5T
10. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish