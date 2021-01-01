Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A53 vs Nord N100 – which one to choose?

Oppo A53 vs OnePlus Nord N100

Оппо А53
Oppo A53
VS
Ванплас Норд N100
OnePlus Nord N100

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N100
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A53
vs
Nord N100

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 89.2% 82.9%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A53
477 nits
Nord N100
n/a

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A53 +8%
89.2%
Nord N100
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A53 and OnePlus Nord N100 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1804 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A53
248
Nord N100 +2%
253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A53 +1%
1239
Nord N100
1232
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A53
143989
Nord N100 +2%
146233

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM ColorOS 7.2 OxygenOS 10.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:55 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2020 October 2020
Release date August 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 162 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N100. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Oppo A53
2. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Oppo A53
3. Oppo Realme 6i and Oppo A53
4. Oppo A31 and Oppo A53
5. Huawei Nova 5T and OnePlus Nord N100
6. OnePlus Nord and Nord N100
7. OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish