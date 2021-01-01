Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Oppo A1k, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.