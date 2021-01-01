Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A53 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on August 20, 2020, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.