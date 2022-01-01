Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A54 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Oppo A54 (with Mediatek Helio P35) that was released on March 26, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 105K)
  • 65% higher pixel density (443 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (807 against 501 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A54
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.51 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.3%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo A54
501 nits
Pixel 4a +61%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A54
82.6%
Pixel 4a +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A54 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 618
GPU clock 680 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A54
175
Pixel 4a +219%
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A54
998
Pixel 4a +66%
1660
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A54
105865
Pixel 4a +203%
320501
CPU 36581 101186
GPU 16965 79209
Memory 23039 59587
UX 28931 78244
Total score 105865 320501
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Oppo A54
n/a
Pixel 4a
1003
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 6 FPS
Graphics score - 1003
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:45 hr
Watching video - 11:16 hr
Gaming - 04:05 hr
Standby - 99 hr
General battery life
Oppo A54
n/a
Pixel 4a
26:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Oppo A54
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
Oppo A54
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A54
n/a
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date April 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

