Oppo A54 vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Oppo A54 (with Mediatek Helio P35) that was released on March 26, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 105K)
- 65% higher pixel density (443 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (807 against 501 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.51 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|95.3%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|36581
|101186
|GPU
|16965
|79209
|Memory
|23039
|59587
|UX
|28931
|78244
|Total score
|105865
|320501
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1003
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:27 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|11:16 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:05 hr
|Standby
|-
|99 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|90 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.
