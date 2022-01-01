Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A54 vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo A54 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Оппо А54
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Oppo A54
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Oppo A54 (with Mediatek Helio P35) that was released on March 26, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (386K versus 104K)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 54% higher pixel density (413 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (859 against 497 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A54
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.51 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 85%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Oppo A54
497 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +73%
859 nits

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A54
82.6%
Pixel 5a 5G +3%
85%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A54 and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 620
GPU clock 680 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A54
174
Pixel 5a 5G +271%
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A54
991
Pixel 5a 5G +96%
1947
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A54
104894
Pixel 5a 5G +269%
386961
CPU 36581 110920
GPU 16965 105925
Memory 23039 69517
UX 28931 101463
Total score 104894 386961
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1663
PCMark 3.0 score - 8868
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 40 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:09 hr
Watching video - 17:31 hr
Gaming - 05:46 hr
Standby - 112 hr
General battery life
Oppo A54
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
36:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 90 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2021
Release date April 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A54 and Galaxy A52
2. Oppo A54 and Galaxy A12
3. Oppo A54 and Redmi 10
4. Oppo A54 and Galaxy A13 5G
5. Oppo A54 and Oppo A55
6. Pixel 5a 5G and iPhone 13
7. Pixel 5a 5G and iPhone 12
8. Pixel 5a 5G and Galaxy S20 FE 5G
9. Pixel 5a 5G and Galaxy S22 Plus
10. Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 6a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish