Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Oppo A54 (with Mediatek Helio P35) that was released on March 26, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.