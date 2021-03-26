Oppo A54 vs Huawei Honor 9X Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Oppo A54 (with Mediatek Helio P35) that was released on March 26, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (490 against 415 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 90FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
- 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (187K versus 103K)
- 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
- 95% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 172 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.51 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|84.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|27 ms
|Contrast
|-
|565:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P35
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
172
Honor 9X Lite +95%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
986
Honor 9X Lite +34%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
103683
Honor 9X Lite +81%
187629
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 40 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|1:36 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|90 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A54. But if the display, performance, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Lite.
