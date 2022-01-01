Oppo A54 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.51-inch Oppo A54 (with Mediatek Helio P35) that was released on March 26, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (497 against 449 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 104K)
- 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 269 PPI)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 174 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.51 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
|84.8%
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|169.8 mm (6.69 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio P35
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|845 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Moto G Stylus (2021) +206%
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
991
Moto G Stylus (2021) +60%
1585
|CPU
|36581
|-
|GPU
|16965
|-
|Memory
|23039
|-
|UX
|28931
|-
|Total score
|104894
|255323
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|358
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7680
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 40 min)
|No (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|90 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|January 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.01 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1