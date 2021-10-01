Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch OPPO A55 4G (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.