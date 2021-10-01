Home > Smartphone comparison > A55 4G vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

OPPO A55 4G vs Oppo A53

Оппо А53 4G
VS
Оппо А53
OPPO A55 4G
Oppo A53

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch OPPO A55 4G (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OPPO A55 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (552 against 484 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 118K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 253 and 177 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A55 4G
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82.9%
Max. Brightness
A55 4G +14%
552 nits
Oppo A53
484 nits

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
A55 4G
82.6%
Oppo A53
82.9%

Performance

Tests of OPPO A55 4G and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 610
GPU clock 680 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A55 4G
177
Oppo A53 +43%
253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A55 4G
682
Oppo A53 +83%
1250
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
A55 4G
118428
Oppo A53 +42%
167661
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:29 hr 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2021 August 2020
Release date October 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the OPPO A55 4G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OPPO A55 4G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
2. OPPO A55 4G vs Oppo A54
3. OPPO A55 4G vs Oppo A74
4. Oppo A53 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
5. Oppo A53 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
6. Oppo A53 vs Samsung Galaxy M21
7. Oppo A53 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
8. Oppo A53 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish