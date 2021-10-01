Home > Smartphone comparison > A55 4G vs A53s 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo A55 4G vs A53s 5G

Оппо А55 4G
VS
Оппо А53s 5G
Oppo A55 4G
Oppo A53s 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Oppo A55 4G (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Oppo A53s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A55 4G
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53s 5G
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 118K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 525 and 175 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
A55 4G
60
A53s 5G
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
A55 4G
22
A53s 5G
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
A55 4G
78
A53s 5G
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
A55 4G
62
A53s 5G
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
A55 4G
72
A53s 5G
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
A55 4G
57
A53s 5G
60

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A55 4G
vs
A53s 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.51 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
A55 4G
480 nits
A53s 5G
480 nits

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
A55 4G
82.6%
A53s 5G
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A55 4G and Oppo A53s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 680 MHz 730 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A55 4G
175
A53s 5G +200%
525
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A55 4G
678
A53s 5G +152%
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
A55 4G
118253
A53s 5G +162%
310166
CPU 34706 93836
GPU 17592 65555
Memory 27647 68710
UX 38341 82621
Total score 118253 310166
3DMark Wild Life Performance
A55 4G
n/a
A53s 5G
1094
PCMark 3.0 score - 7605
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:29 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6144 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced October 2021 April 2021
Release date October 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53s 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A55 4G.

