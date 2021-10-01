Oppo A55 4G vs A53s 5G VS Oppo A55 4G Oppo A53s 5G Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.51-inch Oppo A55 4G (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Oppo A53s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A55 4G Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Supports 18W fast charging Reasons to consider the Oppo A53s 5G 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (310K versus 118K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 525 and 175 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo A55 4G Price Oppo A53s 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.51 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 82.7% Max. Brightness A55 4G 480 nits A53s 5G 480 nits

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) Waterproof IPX4 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio A55 4G 82.6% A53s 5G 82.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo A55 4G and Oppo A53s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 680 MHz 730 MHz FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) A55 4G 175 A53s 5G +200% 525 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) A55 4G 678 A53s 5G +152% 1707 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 A55 4G 118253 A53s 5G +162% 310166 CPU 34706 93836 GPU 17592 65555 Memory 27647 68710 UX 38341 82621 Total score 118253 310166 3DMark Wild Life Performance A55 4G n/a A53s 5G 1094 PCMark 3.0 score - 7605 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) No Full charging time 2:29 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6144 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced October 2021 April 2021 Release date October 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53s 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A55 4G.