Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A55 (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on January 25, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.