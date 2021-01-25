Oppo A55 vs A53s 5G VS Oppo A55 Oppo A53s 5G Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A55 (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on January 25, 2021, against the Oppo A53s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo A55 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% 82.7% Max. Brightness Oppo A55 480 nits A53s 5G 480 nits

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Oppo A55 82.2% A53s 5G +1% 82.7%

Performance Tests of Oppo A55 and Oppo A53s 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz 730 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Oppo A55 521 A53s 5G +1% 525 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Oppo A55 1693 A53s 5G +1% 1707 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Oppo A55 287646 A53s 5G +8% 310166 CPU - 93836 GPU - 65555 Memory - 68710 UX - 82621 Total score 287646 310166 3DMark Wild Life Performance Oppo A55 +1% 1109 A53s 5G 1094 PCMark 3.0 score 6622 7605 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM ColorOS 11.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 3:20 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4368 x 2912 4160 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2021 April 2021 Release date January 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A55.