Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A55 (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on January 25, 2021, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.