Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Oppo A57 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on April 14, 2022, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.