Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 2, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.