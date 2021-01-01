Oppo A5s vs Huawei Honor 9 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 2, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
- Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3000 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.48% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
- 58% higher pixel density (427 vs 271 PPI)
- More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
- Weighs 21 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
28
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
50
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.65 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|18:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|427 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|76.12%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1529:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.9 mm (6.14 inches)
|151 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green, Red
|Black, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A5s +15%
86231
74854
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
100073
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|ColorOS 5.2
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|9.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4230 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2019
|December 2017
|Release date
|May 2019
|February 2018
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Oppo A5s. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9 Lite.
