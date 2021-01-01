Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A5s vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 2, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 102K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (398 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A5s
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.2:9
PPI 271 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A5s
n/a
P40 Lite
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.9 mm (6.14 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green, Red Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A5s
81.6%
P40 Lite +2%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5s and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 680 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A5s
181
P40 Lite +219%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A5s
994
P40 Lite +85%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A5s
102289
P40 Lite +218%
325044

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 5.2 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power - 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A5s
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A5s
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A5s
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 February 2020
Release date May 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

