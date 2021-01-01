Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A5s vs Y5 (2019) – which one to choose?

Oppo A5s vs Huawei Y5 (2019)

Оппо А5с
Oppo A5s
VS
Хуавей У5 (2019)
Huawei Y5 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 2, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
  • Comes with 1210 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3020 mAh
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (102K versus 73K)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 181 and 165 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5 (2019)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A5s
vs
Y5 (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 271 ppi 294 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 1000 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 955:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A5s
n/a
Y5 (2019)
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.9 mm (6.14 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.78 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A5s +4%
81.6%
Y5 (2019)
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5s and Huawei Y5 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A5s +10%
181
Y5 (2019)
165
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A5s +86%
994
Y5 (2019)
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A5s +38%
102289
Y5 (2019)
73952

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 5.2 EMUI 9
OS size - 5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power - 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A5s
n/a
Y5 (2019)
80.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 April 2019
Release date May 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) - 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A5s. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y5 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo A5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Oppo A5s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
3. Oppo A5s vs Oppo A5
4. Oppo A5s vs A5 (2020)
5. Oppo A5s vs Oppo A3s
6. Huawei Y5 (2019) vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei Y5 (2019) vs Honor 8A
8. Huawei Y5 (2019) vs Xiaomi Redmi 7A
9. Huawei Y5 (2019) vs Y6 (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish