Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 2, 2019, against the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
  • Comes with 1210 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3020 mAh
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • Weighs 20 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Oppo A5s
vs
Y6 Pro (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 79.52%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A5s
n/a
Y6 Pro (2019)
398 nits

Design and build

Height 155.9 mm (6.14 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Green, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A5s +3%
81.6%
Y6 Pro (2019)
79.52%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A5s
102289
Y6 Pro (2019)
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 5.2 EMUI 9

Battery

Capacity 4230 mAh 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:15 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2019 January 2019
Release date May 2019 February 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A5s. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019).

