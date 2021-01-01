Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A5s vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo A5s vs Infinix Note 10 Pro


VS

Oppo A5s
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 2, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
  • Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.75 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A5s
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.8%
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A5s
n/a
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.9 mm (6.14 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green, Red Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A5s
81.6%
Note 10 Pro +4%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5s and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 680 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A5s
180
Note 10 Pro +142%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A5s
993
Note 10 Pro +14%
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A5s
85644
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A5s
99757
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 5.2 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power - 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A5s
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 May 2021
Release date May 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

