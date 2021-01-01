Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A5s vs Oppo A5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 2, 2019, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 271 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.6% 81.2%
Max. Brightness
Oppo A5s
n/a
Oppo A5
477 nits

Design and build

Height 155.9 mm (6.14 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green, Red Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A5s
81.6%
Oppo A5
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A5s and Oppo A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 506
GPU clock 680 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A5s
181
Oppo A5
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A5s
994
Oppo A5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A5s
102289
Oppo A5
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 Android 8.1
ROM ColorOS 5.2 ColorOS 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4230 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2019 July 2018
Release date May 2019 July 2018
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A5s. It has a better display, performance, and design.

