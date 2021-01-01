Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A5s (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on April 2, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.