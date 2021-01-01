Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Oppo A7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 16, 2018, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.