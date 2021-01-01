Oppo A72 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 21, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
- Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 18% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 24% higher pixel density (405 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (463K versus 172K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (661 against 471 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|65.4%
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|30.2 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|918:1
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
iPhone SE (2020) +329%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1342
iPhone SE (2020) +157%
3443
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
141446
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
172466
iPhone SE (2020) +169%
463524
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.1
|-
|OS size
|22 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.92 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
