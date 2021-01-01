Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A72 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Oppo A72 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Оппо А72
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Oppo A72
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 21, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% higher pixel density (405 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (463K versus 172K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (661 against 471 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A72
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 405 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 30.2 ms 29 ms
Contrast 918:1 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A72
471 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +40%
661 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A72 +28%
83.4%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A72 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A72
312
iPhone SE (2020) +329%
1337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A72
1342
iPhone SE (2020) +157%
3443
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A72
172466
iPhone SE (2020) +169%
463524

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 -
OS size 22 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A72
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
Oppo A72
n/a
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A72
86.2 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

