Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 21, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (271K versus 170K)
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (806 against 484 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Value for money

Phone:
Oppo A72
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 95.3%
PWM Not detected 255 Hz
Response time 30.2 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 918:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo A72
484 nits
Pixel 4a +67%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A72
83.4%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A72 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A72
315
Pixel 4a +77%
556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A72
1366
Pixel 4a +21%
1653
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A72
170454
Pixel 4a +59%
271374

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM ColorOS 7.1 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A72
n/a
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A72
n/a
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A72
n/a
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Oppo A72
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
Oppo A72
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A72 +1%
86.6 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 August 2020
Release date June 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A72.

