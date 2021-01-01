Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A72 vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo A72 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Оппо А72
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а 5G
Oppo A72
Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 21, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 173K)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (683 against 473 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A72
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 96.9%
PWM Not detected 250 Hz
Response time 30.2 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast 918:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Oppo A72
473 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +44%
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A72
83.4%
Pixel 4a 5G +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A72 and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 620
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A72
313
Pixel 4a 5G +86%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A72
1330
Pixel 4a 5G +34%
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A72
138926
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A72
173158
Pixel 4a 5G +53%
264263
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.1 Stock Android
OS size 22 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 107°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A72
86.2 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +5%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2020
Release date June 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Oppo A72
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 or Oppo A72
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Oppo A72
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Oppo A72
5. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Oppo A72
6. Apple iPhone 12 or Google Pixel 4a 5G
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Google Pixel 4a 5G
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Google Pixel 4a 5G
9. Apple iPhone 12 mini or Google Pixel 4a 5G
10. Google Pixel 5 or Google Pixel 4a 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish