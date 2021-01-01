Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A72 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo A72 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Оппо А72
Oppo A72
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 21, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 170K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 577 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A72
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 405 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 30.2 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 918:1 976:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A72
478 nits
P40 Lite +7%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Oppo A72
83.4%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A72 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A72
315
P40 Lite +83%
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A72
1353
P40 Lite +36%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A72
170144
P40 Lite +91%
325044
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (292nd and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM ColorOS 7.1 EMUI 10
OS size 22 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Oppo A72
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Oppo A72
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Oppo A72
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A72
85.4 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 February 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A72.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (50%)
8 (50%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 or Oppo A72
2. Honor 20 or Oppo A72
3. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Oppo A72
4. Galaxy S9 or Oppo A72
5. Realme 6 Pro or Oppo A72
6. Mi 9T or P40 Lite
7. Mi 9 Lite or P40 Lite
8. Galaxy A51 or P40 Lite
9. Huawei P30 or P40 Lite
10. Honor 20 Pro or P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish