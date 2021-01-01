Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A72 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo A72 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Оппо А72
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Oppo A72
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 21, 2020, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (472 against 416 nits)
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 435 and 313 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A72
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 30.2 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast 918:1 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A72 +13%
472 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A72
83.4%
Note 10 Pro +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A72 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 600 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A72
313
Note 10 Pro +39%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A72 +20%
1351
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A72
139694
Note 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A72
174322
Note 10 Pro
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 7.1 XOS 7.6
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A72 +1%
86.2 dB
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 May 2021
Release date June 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Infinix Note 10 Pro. It has a better display, software, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

