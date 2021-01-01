Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 21, 2020, against the Nokia G20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.