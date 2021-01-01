Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A72 vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Oppo A72 vs OnePlus 9RT

Oppo A72
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on April 21, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • 3.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 201K)
  • Delivers 168% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 481 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A72
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 87.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 30.2 ms -
Contrast 918:1 -
Max. Brightness
Oppo A72
481 nits
OnePlus 9RT +168%
1290 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162 mm (6.38 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A72
83.4%
OnePlus 9RT +5%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A72 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 660
GPU clock 600 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A72
312
OnePlus 9RT +256%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A72
1346
OnePlus 9RT +170%
3636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Oppo A72
201699
OnePlus 9RT +254%
713869
CPU 72776 174825
GPU 27806 292456
Memory 50632 116096
UX 51145 133482
Total score 201699 713869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 35 FPS
Graphics score - 5867
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM ColorOS 7.1 OxygenOS 12
OS size 22 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 0:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A72
86.2 dB
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2021
Release date June 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.92 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

