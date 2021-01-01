Oppo A73 vs Huawei Honor 10i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo A73 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on October 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A73
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (493 against 374 nits)
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 3400 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 154K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10i
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|83.1%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|-
|Response time
|25.1 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1387:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|ColorOS 7.2
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4015 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:55 hr
|2:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4624 x 3468
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 250 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A73 is definitely a better buy.
