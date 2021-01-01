Home > Smartphone comparison > Oppo A73 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo A73 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on October 5, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A73
  • Comes with 995 mAh larger battery capacity: 4015 vs 3020 mAh
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 109K)
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (551 against 509 nits)
  • Weighs 13 grams less

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Oppo A73
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 79.52%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 25.1 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1387:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Oppo A73
509 nits
Honor 8A +8%
551 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Oppo A73 +8%
86%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A73 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Oppo A73 +78%
315
Honor 8A
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Oppo A73 +56%
1427
Honor 8A
914
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Oppo A73
n/a
Honor 8A
86736
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Oppo A73 +58%
173295
Honor 8A
109454

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM ColorOS 7.2 EMUI 9
OS size 15 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4015 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 30 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min) No
Full charging time 0:55 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Galaxy Core GC02M1B (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Oppo A73 +2%
91.1 dB
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2020 January 2019
Release date October 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A73 is definitely a better buy.

