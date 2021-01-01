Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Oppo A73 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on October 5, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.