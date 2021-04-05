Home > Smartphone comparison > A74 5G vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (683 against 561 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 583 and 471 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
A74 5G
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.9%
PWM 2404 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 28.6 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast 1663:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
A74 5G
561 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +22%
683 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
A74 5G
83.8%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo A74 5G and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 650 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~46 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
A74 5G
471
Pixel 4a 5G +24%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
A74 5G
1612
Pixel 4a 5G +10%
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
A74 5G
n/a
Pixel 4a 5G
264263
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM ColorOS 11.1 Stock Android
OS size 17.6 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 107°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
A74 5G
90.4 dB
Pixel 4a 5G
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date April 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 371 USD ~ 450 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.

