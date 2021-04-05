Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.