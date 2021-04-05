Oppo A74 5G vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
- Comes with 1115 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3885 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (683 against 561 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 583 and 471 points
- Weighs 22 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
70
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|84.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|96.9%
|PWM
|2404 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|28.6 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|1663:1
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~46 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
471
Pixel 4a 5G +24%
583
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1612
Pixel 4a 5G +10%
1776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
n/a
264263
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (108th and 83rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|ColorOS 11.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|17.6 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 371 USD
|~ 450 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1