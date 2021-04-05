Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.