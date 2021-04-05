Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo A74 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G) that was released on April 5, 2021, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.